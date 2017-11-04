Lobo Football drops their 4th straight on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football is now 3-6 overall on the season and 1-5 in MW conference play after they lost to Utah State on Saturday in Albuquerque, 24-10. This loss marks their 4th straight, and also another negative stat is that the Lobos 4 turnovers in this game now makes for 11 total turnovers in the past 2 weeks.

“It’s a dilemma, you know it’s something that you keep working through and you try to stay positive, but you know it sucks the energy out of everybody. It does, it sucks the energy out of you and then it gives you no chance to win. When you have had the epidemic of it that we have had”, said Head coach Bob Davie.

The Lobos would score one touchdown in the 4th qtr. off of a 30 plus yard scramble from quarterback Tevaka Tuioti, but that would be it. The Lobos did finish with almost 100 more total offensive yards than the Aggies, as UNM totaled 340, but 4 fumbles would hinder this team tremendously.

UNM now has 3 more games left in the season to become bowl eligible. The team now also only has 3 more games left in the regular season, so they will need to win out their schedule and they will start with their toughest road game of the year.

The Lobos will play in College Station on Saturday against Texas A&M, game time for that one is still TBA.