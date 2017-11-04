It’s time to ‘fall back’: Daylight saving time ends Sunday

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year again! Time to change your clocks back.

On Sunday, November 5, at 2 a.m. the clocks will “fall back” one hour to standard time.

The reason for the biannual shift starts with Benjamin Franklin who published “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light,” in a 1794 journal. He wrote the article after he noticed that people were burning candles at night but slept past dawn.

The first implemented daylight savings that happened in the U.S. was during World War I with the Standard Time Act of 1918. It was also known as the Calder Act and was used as a way to conserve fuel during the war.

Then in World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented a year-round daylight savings time that was also known as “War Time.”

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which allowed states and territories to opt out of daylight savings.

The clocks will “Spring Forward” on March 11, 2018.

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s