It’s time to ‘fall back’: Daylight saving time ends Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year again! Time to change your clocks back.

On Sunday, November 5, at 2 a.m. the clocks will “fall back” one hour to standard time.

The reason for the biannual shift starts with Benjamin Franklin who published “An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light,” in a 1794 journal. He wrote the article after he noticed that people were burning candles at night but slept past dawn.

The first implemented daylight savings that happened in the U.S. was during World War I with the Standard Time Act of 1918. It was also known as the Calder Act and was used as a way to conserve fuel during the war.

Then in World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented a year-round daylight savings time that was also known as “War Time.”

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which allowed states and territories to opt out of daylight savings.

The clocks will “Spring Forward” on March 11, 2018.