Exhibit showcases art of Native American youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An exhibition opened today that shows off the creativity of New Mexico’s Native American young people.

The Native American Student Art Show is an annual event featuring works from K through 12 students across the state.

Any Native American student can submit a piece and winners are chosen by a jury.

Some of the art is also for sale, with proceeds going right back to the students.

The show is in the 38th year. This year’s theme is “The Power of Stories.”

“It’s a Native-relevant topic and so it’s something they can come together and kind of think about and put themselves down on a piece of paper saying ‘this is what I think about storytelling.’ or ‘this is a story that means a lot to me’ and I want to share that,” said Rachel Moore, curator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

The show runs every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 5 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on 12th Street near Menaul.

