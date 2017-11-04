Comic Con cancels free passes for military, first responders starting in Oct.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – An offer for local military and first responders to enjoy the Albuquerque and Santa Fe Comic Cons for free is about to end.

The promoter, Jim Burleson, said he was getting threats for giving free admission to military, police and firemen.

Burleson took to Facebook this week with an announcement that’s angered many, saying: “This will be the last year we are offering free admission to police, military and firefighters.”

The decision stems from people — other than military and first responders — who complained about not getting a discount over the years, which, he says, led to threats.

“We actually got threatened at our Santa Fe Comic Con. Somebody threatened to call their dad who was a lawyer to prove that we were discriminating,” he said.

Now,, there’s even more backlash from people who said he shouldn’t have given into the criticism, with some claiming they won’t be attending comic con anymore.

Burleson said he gave out about 3,000 free vouchers a year for military, police and firefighters.

Now, he expects a small decrease in attendance when the policy changes but not necessarily a loss in revenue.

“Better that we just put on an amazing event and hope that people will support it and that’s all we can do,” he said.

The Albuquerque Comic Con is in January. The Santa Fe events in October will be the first time the free passes will not be given.