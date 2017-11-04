Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Warm and windy weather is ahead for New Mexico this weekend.

A weather disturbance is passing to our north this weekend. Shower chances will be limited to the high terrain in extreme northern New Mexico and in the San Juans of southern Colorado.

The bigger impacts will be the wind. The strongest wind gusts will be felt in northeast New Mexico. Places like Las Vegas, Raton and Springer could feel wind gusts up to 45-50 mph. These strong westerly winds will also usher in warmer than average temperatures. Most of New Mexico will be feeling temperatures in the 60s, 70s and 80s this afternoon.

The warm and windy weather will continue into tomorrow before another weather disturbance and cold front move in. This front and weather disturbance will bring better shower chances, cooler temps and more bouts of wind by midweek.