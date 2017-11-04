Chief Meteorologist Mark Roncetti goes head to head with Climate Canines

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday was the annual event where our Chief Meteorologist gets a little competition from the dogs.

Climate Canines, hosted by Sports Systems, happens ahead of winter each year.

KRQE New’s 13’s Mark Ronchetti makes his predictions for where the best snow will be and then the canines make theirs.

The dogs went right for Colorado and New Mexico, but Mark says the Pacific Northwest is the place to be for winter-weather fun this year.

Since the dogs got a taste of what it’s like to be a meteorologist, it seemed only fitting that the meteorologist should see the world from a dogs-eye view. People made donations to Animal Humane to keep Mark locked in a dog crate for 20 minutes.

