Bandelier officials: Years of fires can cause falling trees

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) – Multiple fires have weakened many trees at Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico, prompting officials to warn hikers about the dangers of suddenly falling trees.

The Las Conchas Fire in 2011 and several others since 1977 have resulted in dangers from falling trees, even healthy ones.

Bandelier Superintendent Jason Lott says hikers should choose days that are not windy and be aware of their surroundings.

The monument says a hiker who stopped at Frijoles Creek in October barely averted being struck by a falling tree. The woman heard a cracking sound as she sat down to eat and got up just in time for the tree to miss her.