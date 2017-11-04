APD: Chief Eden to retire by end of November

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Chief Gorden Eden has officially announced his retirement.

In an email to the department, Chief Eden says he made the decision back in March to retire at the end of November, just before the new mayor takes office.

Read the complete email here:

To the outstanding employees of the Albuquerque Police Department,

As many of you know, I made the decision in March and will be retiring from the Albuquerque Police Department at the end of the month.

I would like to take a second to thank each and every one of you for the great work you do on a daily basis. Every day I see you engaging with our community, including witnesses and victims, while showing great passion and commitment to them. You truly do serve and protect every day with purpose. Your courage and strength have a profound influence in our community.

A very special thanks to all our civilian staff. We would never be able to accomplish the law enforcement mission without you. Your dedication to the mission is evident by the exceptional work that you do every day. You take such great pride in supporting the commissioned officers and most of all serving the people of Albuquerque. We owe a debt of gratitude to each of you.

As happy as I am to be moving on to the next chapter of my life, I can’t help but be a little sad that I won’t be seeing all of you on such a regular basis. I have enjoyed (almost) every moment here, from the funny conversations in the hallways to supporting victims and our officers at critical events.

I must acknowledge my wonderful family, their love and support has been essential. Mary has been my rock throughout my career. Her personal strength, character and words of encouragement have been essential. Mary was always present, standing with the spouses, families, officers, and the victims of violent crime during the most difficult times. Mary is very grateful for the many friendships she has with you and so many others. During our discussions about retirement at the beginning of this year, I assured Mary that my retirement will not become her full-time job.

Beyond this, most of all, I will miss working with such a committed and competent team of individuals. I have been extremely fortunate to have worked with Assistant Chief Huntsman who is a trustworthy and honorable person who has dedicated over 34 years to APD and our community. I am proud of what we have accomplished together over the years, and I truly appreciate the support that was always available to me.

God bless each of you as you continue to serve the people of Albuquerque.

Gorden