Teen faces charges for fatal head-on crash

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 18-year-old who crossed a median and hit a car head-on, killing a woman, is now facing charges, including a count of vehicular homicide.

It was early last month when deputies say 18-year old Elias Arellano was speeding on the highway near the Buffalo Thunder Casino when he lost control of the convertible.

Police say he crossed into the other lanes of traffic and crashed head-on into a car driven by 71-year-old Lucy Fresques of Espanola, killing her. Her husband, who was in the passenger seat, survived, but was left with several broken bones.

Arellano also had a 13-year-old relative in the car. The teen was ejected from the convertible. Elias Arellano is facing a count of child abuse as well.

