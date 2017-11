TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico town is ranking up there with places like Prague and Vienna.

U.S. News and World Report lists Taos as one of the “Best Christmas Vacations.”

The website cites its snow covered adobe buildings and its historic downtown. It also mentions the Taos folk pop-up store where hand-made gifts are sold.

Taos comes in at No. 3, behind Prauge and Vienna. London and New York City follow.

