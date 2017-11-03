State’s medical cannabis board to hear petitions for new conditions Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the state’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will meet Friday to discuss adding new conditions and treatments to the program’s list.

The board is made up of doctors from different fields. They will hear a series of petitions including one for the use of medical cannabis for pediatric oncology and the use of it to help alleviate symptoms for kids going through cancer treatment in state hospitals, a petition that’s being introduced to the board for the first time.

“The goal is to get the Department of Health and the state to rewrite rules and regulations to allow for the use of cannabis oil with pediatric oncology,” said Jason Barker, an organizer with LECUA, an advocacy group that is submitting several petitions.

Barker says some of the other petitions being heard Friday include the use of medical cannabis for conditions like muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, ADD/ADHD and seizures. Substance abuse could also be brought up again.

Over the last year, the state’s medical cannabis program has grown by nearly 20,000

In September of 2016, there were about 30,000 active patients in the state according to numbers from the Department of Health.

That number was nearly 49,000 at the end of September this year.

“These meetings are very important to the patient community and yeah they only happen twice a year and it’s something we need, patients like to see on a quarterly basis,” Barker said.

During Friday’s meeting, decisions will also be announced regarding petitions presented in past hearings. The state’s health secretary also has the final say in the matter.

The hearing is at Harold Runnels building in Santa Fe at 10 a.m.

