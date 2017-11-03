Rio Rancho businesses form group in preparation for Southern Boulevard construction

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Known as the “Main Street” of Rio Rancho, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares is about to see a major and much-needed facelift.

Before ground is broken, businesses say they’re trying to avoid the toll other shop owners said they suffered during the ART project down Central Avenue.

“Seeing what had happened with ART in Albuquerque, what we wanted to do is make sure we are taking a proactive approach, not a reactive approach,” said Jerry Schalow, President and CEO of the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce.

In just months, possibly the busiest stretch of Southern Boulevard will undergo a major overhaul. The construction will span from Pat D’ Arco Highway to Golf Course.

“We’ll be redoing all the utilities under the road and laying in new sidewalks, dykes and trails. We will also be internalizing these drainage areas so all the drainage area will be underneath the streets now,” said Mayor Greggory Hull.

Southern Boulevard is one of Rio Rancho’s main arteries, about 45,000 to 55,000 cars travel on the busy street each day.

It’s gone through a lot of wear and tear over the years and after receiving a lot of concerns and complaints from residents, Mayor Hull says it was finally time to do something about it.

“This roadway is sunken and those cracks are forming. It becomes dangerous on many levels,” said Mayor Hull.

Not only do residents use Southern to get to Rio Rancho Estates, the Cabazon neighborhood, and the Country Club neighborhood, dozens of businesses call this busy stretch of road home.

One of those, who has been a mainstay for many years is Joe’s Pasta House.

“We don’t want to have to eliminate any employees through this term of construction,” said Joseph Guzzardi, owner.

That’s why the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce formed SOS or Shop on Southern. The group includes the chamber, city officials and over 40 businesses.

They’re now working on ideas to keep customers coming in during the year-long construction.

“It’s really important that we make all of these mom and pop businesses and all the businesses in the area continue to thrive and succeed,” said Schalow.

One proactive step the city’s already taken was adjusting the sign ordinance to allow businesses to add extra signage during construction.

There are also talks about adding events to try to draw in customers.

Plus, the chamber has created an app for smartphones to update people on specials happening within the southern shops.

“It’s a community. This was our main street and still really is our main street in Rio Rancho,” said Schalow.

Construction could start as early as February and the city will soon launch a website so you can follow the progress during construction.