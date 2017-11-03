Residents call for change following series of fatal crashes on US 285

LOVING, N.M. (KRQE) – People want something done about a dangerous stretch of state highway that’s seen a string of deadly crashes. They’re wondering what else it’s going to take for the state to fix the problems.

The stretch of U.S. 285 between Carlsbad and the Texas state line has become a huge concern.

“I’ve lived here for 57 years and I’ve never seen traffic as horrendous as this is now,” said Cruz Ornelas of Loving.

The highway has seen two fatal crashes in just the past week, leaving three people dead. Now those who use the highway are asking for help.

“It’s a scary thought to know that I could go out in the morning and not actually get to come home to my wife and my two kids because of someone falling asleep or not paying attention to the road while they’re driving,” said Joshua Searan, a BDS Trucking employee.

The road is cracking because of the amount of traffic that passes through the area.

“It’s commercial-industrial, it’s for sure commercial-industrial,” said Cruz Ornelas.

People say they aren’t upset about all the usage from the oil trucks, but they do want to see money from the oil industry reinvested in the roads.

“There’s no room for error here. At least a four lane highway would give the driver a chance to veer off or pull over without an accident happening,” said Joey Martinez of Loving.

The traffic is also becoming a nuisance. Residents say semi-trucks are taking down mailboxes and fences when they’re diverted onto side roads following crashes.

“There was an incident where we had to take my dad to the emergency and we couldn’t get out. I had to go talk to about four truck drivers before one of them started backing up, but we have that problem all the time,” said Lina Molina.

In a September news release, Gov. Susana Martinez said over 180 miles of highway resurfacing projects will occur on U.S. 285. KRQE News 13 reached out to the governor’s office Friday to get more information about those plans, but did not hear back.

KRQE News 13 also asked the Department of Transportation how many crashes have occurred on the 20-mile stretch between Carlsbad and the Texas state line. The DOT said it would respond back within five to ten days.

