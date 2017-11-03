Realtor accused of murder back in jail after testing positive for drugs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque realtor charged with murder is back in jail.

Chris Pino is accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his Hummer earlier this year after Pino claimed the man was breaking into his property.

Pino was released from jail in September on an ankle monitor. According to court records, Pino has since tested positive for meth and alcohol, which violates his conditions of release.

During a pre-trial services check-in, officials say he made suicidal and homicidal statements. They determined they can’t assure the public’s safety if Pino is out of custody, so they arrested him Thursday.

