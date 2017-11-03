Problem stretch of road in Northeast Heights finally gets fixed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A small stretch of road that’s been a problem for some residents in the Heights is finally getting fixed.

Neighbors living along Marcheta Avenue near Academy and Burlison have been complaining for months that the road is dangerous and plagued with potholes, some several feet deep.

It’s out of the city’s hands to repair the road, but Friday, a KRQE News 13 crew saw a private contractor finally patching things up.

“I think the last person tried to put landscape gravel in here. It’s round rock which is really bad and anyone will tell you it destroys the road surface, so now after we’ve cleaned the holes — trying to come in and clean up all the rock has been big, and you know it flies up and hits people’s cars,” local contractor Bryan Harris said.

It’s still unclear exactly who is responsible for maintaining the road.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps