Pollock, Rothko featured in Albuquerque art exhibit through December

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – New Mexicans are getting a rare chance to look at works from some of the most prominent names in modern art, including Jackson Pollock, Georgia O’Keeffe, Willem de Kooning and Mark Rothko.

“These are things you only see in art history books,” stated Betty Hahn of Albuquerque while visiting the traveling exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum.

This exhibit, called When Modern was Contemporary, features “the heart of the Roy Neuberger Collection,” according to Assistant Curator of Art, Titus O’Brien.

While the museum at the State University of New York is under construction, Neuberger’s exhibition of 50 works of art is traveling the country, with a stop in Albuquerque through December 31.

The exhibition takes visitors through the late financier Neuberger’s collection that started in the 1940s as the “art center shifted from Paris to New York,” O’Brien said. “He bought these paintings within a year or two of the time they were collected from artists who were not yet rich and famous.”

“This is really a spectacular collection. To think this is the private collection- whew!” added Garrett Smith of Albuquerque.

It’s a rare opportunity for the museum; they say they have been able to draw in more visitors and students.

The curator said many of these works- if sold at auction- could go for hundreds of millions of dollars. As many can imagine, the museum has double the number of security guards it usually has for exhibits.

