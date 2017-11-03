Police warn drivers of consequences from unattended car warm-ups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are reminding people to stop leaving their cars warming up. Not only could you lose it, you could end up getting sued if someone gets hurt or killed with it.

“It’s just a no-brainer. We should have zero auto theft warm-ups because people shouldn’t do it. Just take the time and sit in your car,” said Officer Simon Drobik of the Albuquerque Police Department.

It’s something police have been warning people about for years, and this year is no different. Albuquerque Police are reminding people on social media to not leave cars unattended while they are warming up. Not only because they could get stolen, but because of what could happen that you could be responsible for.

“What we see typically with cars being stolen is they’re sold, they’re chopped up, they’re used in other crimes. Other crimes such as home burglaries and robberies,” said Officer Drobik.

It could be worse. Earlier this year, thieves stole an electrician’s van left warming up in his driveway. The thieves ended up killing high school student, Shaylee Boling, and her mom, Shaunna Arredondo, in a crash while trying to get away from police.

The victim’s family filed a lawsuit against the electrician and his employer, holding them responsible for leaving the van running unattended. That’s exactly what police want people to avoid.

“You will be culpable at some point if this car is used in an additional crime,” said Officer Drobik.

The idea of being held liable for someone else’s crime is hard to grasp for some people.

“I don’t think it’s the person’s responsibility that left the car running. The person that stole it is the one at fault, they’re not being outstanding citizens,” said Erik Siegler.

Other people say they have no sympathy for people who make it easy for thieves.

“In Albuquerque, unfortunately, don’t do it at all because I’ve had my car stolen multiple times without it even being on,” said Vanessa Woods.

M Electric settled with the Boling-Arredondo family this summer for $1.5 million.

