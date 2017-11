RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police Captain Ron Vigil says that someone with a gun is believed to be inside the Bank of America call center.

Rio Rancho Police say they are setting up a perimeter around the call center near N.M. 528 and U.S. 550.

Police say no shots have been fired and no injuries have been reported at this time.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more information and will provide updates.