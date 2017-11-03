November 3rd Morning Rush: GOP propose tax overhaul bill

1. House Republican leaders are working to gain support for a possible vote this month on a tax overhaul bill. The plan would slash the number of individual tax brackets from seven to four, reduce the rate for median households making $60,000 per year from 15 percent to 12 percent and double the standard deduction. President Trump calls the plan “the biggest tax cuts in the history of our country.” The bill will need the backing of nearly every Republican in order to pass.

2. The city is under fire after its accused of not doing enough to help the disabled. The inspector general released his findings on the city’s compliance with the Americans Disabilities Act. It pointed out the lack of braille signage, buckled sidewalks and more. He warns the city could face a potential lawsuit and even a Department of Justice investigation. The city claims every new project they’ve built is ADA compliant.

3. Afternoon temperatures will be near to above average to finish the week with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected.

4. A historic building in Las Vegas, New Mexico, is about to get a new life after it won a big prize. The E. Romero Hose and Firehouse has been chosen by the public as a winner of the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign. The city of Las Vegas plans to use the $150,000 prize to turn the building into a museum.

5.Houston is gearing up for a big party Friday morning to welcome home the Astros and celebrate their World Series triumph. The team landed in Texas Thursday night greeted by family, airport staff and water cannons. A parade is set to start at 2 p.m. and travels through downtown Houston.

Morning’s Top Stories