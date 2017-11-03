More information released on shootout between Roswell man and police

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released on why a man likely ran and shot at deputies in September.

Chaves County Deputies tried to pull over Jose Manuel Diaz Montelongo on September 24, but they say Montelongo started running and shooting.

They ended up on a shooting range, where a concealed carry class was taking place.

According to court documents, investigators later found a large sum of money, drugs, assault rifles, handguns and live and spent ammunition in his car.

They also confirmed Montelongo is in the country illegally.

He is now facing federal and state charges.

