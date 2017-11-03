Massive Frankenstein stolen, owner left stunned by where he found it

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A massive and expensive Halloween decoration was stolen. Its owner says where and with whom he found it left him stunned.

Chris Scott takes Halloween very seriously. After all, he’s in the business of the spooky holiday, owning several local Spirit Halloween stores.

“We had a giant pumpkin, we have a wacky wavy guy and then we had our prized Frankenstein,” Scott said, describing the “inflatable farm” greeting westside commuters and Cottonwood Mall customers over the last several weeks.

Scott said he was getting “phone calls almost every day letting me know, ‘Wow! That Frankenstein is so cool that’s out in front of your store.'”

Apparently, someone thought his custom-built $6,000, 26-foot tall Frankenstein built in England was cool enough to steal. Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 1, Scott got an alert that “Frankie” and his GPS tracker were on the move.

Scott installed the tracker after his giant pumpkin inflatable was taken from the same spot two weeks earlier.

“I got in my car immediately, started driving…following the path that it was pinging along,” he said. Scott says the pinging stopped at a home in a gated section of the Cabezon neighborhood in Rio Rancho. Scott then called police.

“You could see the Frankenstein through the vehicle’s back window,” he said.

Scott says officers knocked on the home’s doors, and a husband and wife answered.

“I was shocked to find out who they were,” he said.

Scott says it’s a couple he familiar with, known locally for their success in the real estate business.

“So, that’s most concerning to me. He works in a position in which he has access to people’s sensitive information,” Scott said.

Scott also expressed concern that the wife, a realtor, has access to people’s home.

While Rio Rancho Police confirm there’s an open investigation, there have been no arrests. For that reason, KRQE News 13 is not naming the the couple.

“We have identified at least one suspect,” Cpt. Ron Vigil said. “In effort to have a thorough investigation, we are making sure we’re identifying all parties involved.”

Cpt. Vigil says the department anticipates charges will be filed.

Scott says when confronted by police, the couples claimed someone else must have stashed the inflatable in their car. KRQE News 13 reached out to the couple multiple times Friday with no response.

Scott says Rio Rancho Police have surveillance video from a neighbor’s home that shows the husband moving the inflatable figure from one of his cars to another.

He believes the bigger picture here is the problem of rampant crime in the Albuquerque metro, and how thieves think they can take whatever they want. Scott says the city needs to stand up and fight this crime because it’s getting out of hand.

