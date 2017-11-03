Some moisture will stream into the state over the weekend spreading partly cloudy skies in central and southern sections. Across the northwest plateau and southwestern Colorado we could pick up a few showers. A better chance for rain and high mountain snow will setup early next week. Tuesday and Wednesday look like the wettest and coolest days.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
