Louisiana woman fatally shot by authorities in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Authorities in New Mexico have identified a Louisiana woman who was fatally shot after she allegedly broke into a Las Cruces home.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Heather Denean Bubrig of New Orleans was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night.

Bubrig was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by her 51-year-old boyfriend, who told authorities she had just been discharged from a Texas mental health facility.

The couple was traveling on Interstate 10 when the man pulled over and Bubrig exited the vehicle and tried to walk into traffic before fleeing.

A homeowner called 911 to say the woman had entered his home, claiming that someone was trying to kill her.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find Bubrig armed with a sledge axe and she was shot.