Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Afternoon temperatures will be near to above average to finish the week with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected. Mostly sunny conditions will blanket the state with no rain or snow expected. Winds will be a bit of an issue for those with the high terrain and Eastern Plains (similar to what was felt Thursday).

SATURDAY: A handful of low elevation rain and high mountain snow showers are likely for those within far northern NM and southern CO. The majority of us can expect the sunshine to stick around… but add in the wind! Breezy to windy conditions are likely, including here in the Albuquerque-metro.

SUNDAY: A similar day to Saturday with showers near the northern stateline and windy conditions for most. High temperatures will stay in the 60s, 70s and 80s.