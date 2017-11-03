Kids interact with science at annual Discovery Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This weekend, kids will have the chance to be scientists thanks to the annual Discovery Festival.

Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center, the Discovery Festival will be full of interactive booths where kids can play and learn about careers in fields in engineering, coding and robotic science.

Hundreds of kids have already shown up eager to learn.

“The energy at every table is so high right now. There are so many kids asking great questions, wondering what it’s all about. That’s really the true purpose of this event,” said engineer Dean Stoor.

The festival is a free event and is open to the public.

It will end Friday at 3 p.m. and will begin again Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

