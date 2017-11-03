Homeless man claims shelter turned him away because of his service dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeless man says a local homeless shelter turned him away because of his service dog.

“I don’t understand how it’s okay for other places to get in trouble for not letting your dog in but it’s not okay for a shelter,” said Patrick Martinez.

Martinez and his Scottish Terrier service dog, Ebony, have been homeless for a few months.

“Well, I had a job. I had everything,” said Martinez.

Martinez says a series of problems landed him on the street. He’s trying to get back on his feet but says having Ebony is making it difficult.

“What are we supposed to do if we have a dog? If we’re homeless and have nowhere to go, are we supposed to sleep on the floor? Outside somewhere where it’s cold?” said Martinez.

Martinez says he was specifically turned away from Joy Junction Homeless Shelter.

“They’ve told me at Joy Junction they don’t allow dogs because their eating area is also where their sleeping area is at. But, a service dog is trained to go outside,” said Martinez.

Founder and CEO of Joy Junction, Dr. Jeremy Reynalds, says that’s not true.

“We would not turn away a man or a woman who had a legitimate service dog,” said Reynalds.

Reynalds says they have no record of Martinez reaching out to Joy Junction for help. However, he does say they do not allow dogs to stay on the premises because the sleeping and eating areas are the same place.

Reynalds says, by the Americans with Disabilities Act definition, Ebony is a comfort dog and not a service dog.

“A service dog would be an animal trained to provide service to an individual with a disability. Somebody who is hearing impaired, sight impaired, or somebody who needs other help within the ADA parameters,” said Reynalds.

According to a doctors note Martinez gave KRQE News 13, Ebony is a “registered service dog” who helps Martinez with his “intermittent anxiety.”

“A comfort animal, as I understand it, is somebody who provides comfort to a person. Maybe you can’t sleep, maybe you get nervous, anything else,” said Reynalds.

Reynalds says if someone in need has a legitimate service dog, they will put the pair in a motel for a few days. However, they cannot do it for longer than that because of cost.

“Even some of the less expensive motels are $50 a night and that really adds up,” said Reynalds.

Reynalds says according to ADA, they cannot ask if a dog is a legitimate service animal. However, if the person in need self-discloses their animal is a ‘comfort animal’ Joy Junction does not have to provide a service.

“We will also take care of those who have a comfort animal whenever we can,” said Reynalds. “We would tell him to get his animal a place to stay for the night and we would put him at Joy Junction.”

Martinez says he and Ebony need a place to stay for longer than a few nights, especially as the temperatures drop at night.

“She gets just as cold as I do and we don’t have blankets,” said Martinez.

