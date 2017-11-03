Durango budget cuts to affect transit services

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango City Council wants to reassure the public that transit services for people with disabilities will not be among the services cut.

The city says because of the budget cut, including a decrease in state grants, they will have to cut their budget by half by about $1.5 million.

The city council is now tasked with figuring out which transit services need to be cut.

On Wednesday, city council members heard from the public.

One major concern was that the door-to-door bus services will be cut. Councilors rejected the idea, saying it is a federal requirement to have it.

