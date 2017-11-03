Debate: Rules & Submit Your Question

The two Albuquerque Mayoral candidates, Tim Keller and Dan Lewis, square off in a KRQE Debate. Hear how each of them stand on topics that are important to you. Saturday, November 11th at 7 p.m. on KRQE News – Your Local Election Headquarters.

KRQE Debate Rules

Candidate Interaction Format

This gives candidates the chance to delve deeper into topics and questions about the race.

There will be a coin flip to see who answers the first question.

The moderator will start the initial topic; candidates will have free reign to talk about ideas, stances, agenda between each other with the moderator monitoring the conversation.

The moderator will watch and interject when things either slow down, need to be pressed for an answer, or if someone is filibustering.

If things slow down, the moderator will pose questions to both candidates to get the discussion going again.

The moderator will not introduce a new topic until everyone is satisfied with the current topic.

Statements

Each candidate will get 1:30 for an opening argument and a closing statement.

The winner of a coin flip will have the option of going first in either an opening argument or a closing statement.

Rules

Candidates will not be allowed to take notebooks, briefs or other materials with them.

Each place will be furnished with a blank notebook and pen for note taking during the debate.