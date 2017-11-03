Debate: Rules & Submit Your Question

The two Albuquerque Mayoral candidates, Tim Keller and Dan Lewis, square off in a KRQE Debate. Hear how each of them stand on topics that are important to you. Saturday, November 11th at 7 p.m. on KRQE News – Your Local Election Headquarters.
KRQE Debate Rules
Candidate Interaction Format
This gives candidates the chance to delve deeper into topics and questions about the race.
- There will be a coin flip to see who answers the first question.
- The moderator will start the initial topic; candidates will have free reign to talk about ideas, stances, agenda between each other with the moderator monitoring the conversation.
- The moderator will watch and interject when things either slow down, need to be pressed for an answer, or if someone is filibustering.
- If things slow down, the moderator will pose questions to both candidates to get the discussion going again.
- The moderator will not introduce a new topic until everyone is satisfied with the current topic.
Statements
- Each candidate will get 1:30 for an opening argument and a closing statement.
- The winner of a coin flip will have the option of going first in either an opening argument or a closing statement.
Rules
- Candidates will not be allowed to take notebooks, briefs or other materials with them.
- Each place will be furnished with a blank notebook and pen for note taking during the debate.