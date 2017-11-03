Could UNM play host to high school football championship game?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been talked about for years: playing the state’s big high school football championship games at the University of New Mexico stadium.

“Most of these kids will never go on to play a college sport, so to have that opportunity to step inside a big-time stadium is incredible,” said Highland High Coach Philip Lovato.

The idea of playing a state championship game at UNM’s stadium gets Coach Lovato excited.

Many states play their championship games at pro or college stadiums. Texas high schoolers play at the home of the Cowboys; Arizona at both the home of the Cardinals and at the University of Arizona; and Utah at the University of Utah. Meanwhile, the state of New Mexico holds its championships at the home of the top seeded team.

“It’s about showcasing football in New Mexico on a grand level,” said Albuquerque Public Schools Athletic Director Kenny Barreras.

Barreras would like to see the games played at a central location. However, the New Mexico Activities Association said most schools like the current system. What’s more, many of the towns that host a state championship game also benefit.

“You’re going to have lodgers tax, revenue spikes, GRT spikes from people eating in restaurants and shopping and enjoying whatever city is hosting,” said Geni Cavanaugh with the Economic Development Corporation of Lea County.

Aggie Memorial Stadium did play host to a high school championship in 2013 when Las Cruces and Mayfield decided to play in a bigger stadium.

That game drew 27,000 fans.

