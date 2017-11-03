City requires special ‘dust permits’ for big construction projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While going through an audit of the Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department, KRQE News 13 discovered the city is making money off dust.

“You want to make sure that you are staying below federal standards (air quality), so we have to have these types of standards in place,” Damon Reyes said.

Damon works within the city’s EHD’s Air Quality Enforcement section. So if anyone is thinking about starting a big construction project, prepare to apply for a permit.

“If you have three-quarters-of-an-acre or more that’s disturbed, then you have to get a permit with us,” Reyes said.

Not just any permit, it’s called a “fugitive dust permit.” According to the audit, this year, the city is expected to make nearly $250,000 on fugitive dust permits alone.

“The program is where we can monitor dust that is generated from human activity,” Reyes said.

The program has three city dust inspectors. Tony Romero is one of them. According to the city, they have anywhere from 200-230 fugitive dust permits at any time.

Once someone acquires a permit, the process isn’t over. Inspectors, like Romero, make frequent visits on site.

They’re looking for screens on the fencing around the project that help keep the dust in. They’re also checking to make sure dirt piles aren’t too high. There are water tanks on site to keep the dirt down and a gravel entrance to help keep the dirt from getting tracked out onto the street.

All of these things can add up in violations if they are not done properly. The city could not tell News 13 how much it collects in violations.

Those fugitive dust permits can be good for up to five years, though Reyes said most projects don’t last that nearly that long.

In the next few months, the city is looking to install a new system online that allows people to apply and pay for fugitive dust permits instead of going downtown.

