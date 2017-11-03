Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures are going to be unseasonably warm today and into the weekend. Dry westerly flow will boost temperatures to 10°-15° warmer than average as a weather disturbance tracks well to the north of New Mexico.

A few rain and mountain snow showers will be possible across extreme northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. However, the showers will be limited with the bigger weather impacts for the region being the wind and warmth.

The warm weather will come to an end next week when a cold front and weather disturbance move into New Mexico. These weather makers will bring more bouts of wind, better shower chances and temperatures that are more typical of November.