Championship brackets are set for boys and girls state soccer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The boys top seed in Class 6A is headed to the championship game. Albuquerque High needed overtime to turn away Rio Rancho in the semifinals Friday. Rio Rancho’s David Hite took advantage of an empty Bulldogs’ net when he fired a shot in the second half to tie the game at one each.

The game would go into overtime where the Bulldogs got a goal from Carlos Gutierrez to walk off the Rams. The Bulldogs will meet the La Cueva Bears in the championship. The Bears outlasted the Hobbs Eagles 3-0.

The Boys Class 6A Championship game is 6 p.m. Saturday. Defending 5A champion Academy will play for the title again. The Chargers defeated Los Alamos 4-1 to get to the final where they will meet the Alamogordo Tigers. The Tigers shutout Farmington 3-0.

The Class 5A Boys Championship is 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Hope Christian and Sandia Prep will play for the Class A-4A Boys title Saturday at 1 p.m.

On the girls side of the net, La Cueva and Cleveland will decide the big schools champion at 3 p.m. Los Alamos and Academy have a 12:30 p.m start time for the Class 5A Championship Saturday. The girls A-4A final is set for 5:30 p.m. between Socorro and Sandia Prep.