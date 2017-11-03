CBS News to spotlight New Mexico’s push to stop lunch shaming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national spotlight will be on New Mexico and a push to stop lunch shaming.

On Friday, state Senator Michael Padilla returned to Raymond Gabaldon Elementary in Los Lunas where he says he was lunch shamed as a child.

He says he would do chores for cafeteria staff in exchange for lunch.

Padilla led the push for Senate Bill 374. It’s purpose is to ensure every student in New Mexico receives lunch.

It caught the attention of CBS News who visited Friday.

“We’re very excited that maybe this will become a federal law. It took New Mexico one year to get this done. This is something that has been going on for decades but we decided let’s just get this taken care of,” Sen. Padilla said.

Padilla says lunch shaming can have long lasting effects on children. The story will air Nov. 19 on CBS Sunday Morning.

