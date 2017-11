CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of fundraising, the Carlsbad’s Cavemen Marching Band will be marching on national television.

The band will be one of 18 featured at the Hollywood Christmas Parade. The parade airs on Dec. 24 on the Hallmark Channel and on the CW.

The 150-member band will march and perform alongside celebrities and world renowned musicians.

A week from the deadline they fell short of their goal, but the band booster club says they ended up raising $75,000.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps