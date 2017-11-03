BernCo Hosts Final Nature Crafts Workshop at Bachechi

As the temperatures grow colder, Bernalillo County finishes out their Nature Crafts Workshop series for 2017 with a special holiday gift-making event.

Families can attend at Bachechi Open Space from 9 a.m. to 10:30am on Saturday, November 4. Learn how to utilize natural elements like acorns and pine cones to create unique and fun holiday decorations or gifts.

Bachechi will be open throughout the winter, and as Open Space Coordinator Colleen McRoberts says, now is the perfect time to take in the beautiful fall colors.

For more information, visit BernCo.gov.