Belen family receives much needed home renovations thanks to volunteers

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – He served our country. She helped mold the minds of thousands of kids. Friday, it was the community’s turn to give back.

Dozens of volunteers pulled up their sleeves to help a family that has been through tough times.

Kathleen Hill has lived in her Belen home for 40 years, but the last 10 years have been extremely difficult.

She took care of her husband, a Vietnam veteran who suffered from lung disease before he died in 2011 and now she’s caring for their son Matthew as he waits for a lung transplant. His young kids are now also living in their home.

Kathleen is a retired teacher who taught in Belen for 45 years.

“She’s been dealing with her illness as well as taking care of the family and so the house was the last priority and it just, unfortunately, needed a facelift and thanks to the Home Depot they’re going to get what they need,” said Teresa Scott, with the Pilot Club of Belen.

On Friday, volunteers from the Los Lunas Home Depot and from stores as far as Farmington are at the home doing renovations.

They are ripping up carpet and installing laminate floors, painting, redoing bathrooms and replacing vents.

“I’m humbled and I’m honored and it makes me want to cry,” Hill said. “I’m so proud of what they’ve done, it’s amazing and awesome and it’ll make such a difference in our lives.”

Kathleen says these renovations will help with Matthew’s health, keeping his surroundings cleaner.

All the work should wrap up by Friday evening.

Volunteers from Belen High School are also helping out.

More than $10,000 worth of materials are going into the renovations.

