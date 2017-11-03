Art | Corrales Launches First Annual Event

Corrales’ best artists will gather this weekend for the first annual Art | Corrales, happening at the historic Casa Vieja Event Center and about 35 artists will be there.

The collection of master artists work in painting, sculpture, jewelry and pottery -highlighting the talent and diversity of our home-grown talents.

A fundraising dinner reception will take place Friday, November 3, benefiting arts programs at Corrales Elementary and Cottonwood Montessori Schools. Tickets are $100 and are available online at CorralesArtsCenter.org.