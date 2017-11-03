ABQToDo Weekend of Arts

Albuquerque has a variety of arts-themed events taking place this weekend. Local Authors will be participating in a fair, giving readers an opportunity to interact and learn more about their stories and the craft of writing.

The Siembra Theater Festival continues with ‘Ay Compadre!” at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Bernalillo County invites you to experience the last Nature Crafts Workshop of the season this Saturday at Bachechi Open Space.

For more events and information, visit ABQToDo.com.