911-emergency speakerphones installed at Albuquerque Rapid Transit stations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project is promising to help keep people safe with a simple technology that will be available to everyone who rides the system.

Yet, that same technology is being taken out of another part of the city, after some said it was virtually useless.

Emergency call boxes are being installed at all 19 of the new ART bus stations being built on Central Avenue across Albuquerque.

“Immediate help, that’s what we want to have,” said Dayna Crawford, deputy director for the city’s ABQ Ride bus service, and the lead on the city’s ART project.

The boxes have a push button, on demand speakerphone that will dial 911. Another button on box will dial an information line for questions about bus routes.

The call boxes are some of the last pieces to go in on the bus project, along with lighting, signage, seating and security cameras crews are now working on.

While it might not seem like much, the call boxes are actually a first for any Albuquerque bus stop. Crawford says the boxes will contact Albuquerque 911 dispatchers, just like a 911 call on a cell phone.

“You know, anything that makes it easier to call APD if you’re in a crisis situation, I think it’s important to do,” said Crawford.

While the idea is to keep riders safe, the city’s installation of call boxes is opposite of the local trend away from the technology.

CNM is in the process of removing its campus-wide speakerphone emergency poles. The poles have been in place for decade, but the college recently decided to get rid of them because they weren’t being used.

In the last decade, CNM says the poles weren’t used for a single legitimate emergency call.

The city sees it differently, though.

“It’s kind of apples and oranges if you will, I mean, the needs for college or university campus versus that in a regular city, it’s a pretty big difference,” said Crawford.

The city hopes the new ART emergency call boxes will help with rider peace of mind and actual emergencies.

“We want people to feel comfortable riding,” said Crawford.

The city also hopes they’ll help with other nearby emergencies that people might see while waiting for the bus.

One rider who spoke with KRQE News 13 on Friday said they appreciate the new technology.

“Yes, for sure, especially like the darker bus stops,” said one rider heading to the westside. “You never know, like, stuff happens.”

The city is currently installing the call boxes, which should be operational by the time ART service begins. That could be before the end of 2017. The city says it will staff more security guards along the the ART route. Additionally, four security cameras will be at every ART bus stop and 18 cameras will be on each ART bus.

KRQE News 13 also contacted the University of New Mexico on Friday about the campus’ blue emergency phone poles. The university says the phones are still operational and they have no plans on changes to them anytime soon.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps