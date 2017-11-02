Woman says concert security forced her to remove turquoise necklace

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman says she was forced to remove her Native American turquoise necklace at a concert hosted by Live Nation at Tingley Coliseum.

Stephanie Quoshena says she and her husband were thrilled to see A Perfect Circle, one of their favorite bands, perform Oct. 25 in Albuquerque.

“We go. Wherever they are, we go,” she said.

The concert took place at Tingley Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds, but was put on by Live Nation.

Quoshena says the two were headed into the event, passing through security, when something strange happened. She says after being patted down and her ticket checked, a security guard approached her and said he felt her necklace was a “threat” because it had a chain.

“Either I had to take it off and take it back to my vehicle, or I had to have it confiscated,” she said.

Quoshena was left stunned and confused by the man’s demand. Still, she says, she was too scared to speak up and argue with him, given a PA announcement at the coliseum that anyone with perceived aggressive or assertive behavior would be forced to leave.

Instead, she put the necklace in her car and returned to the concert. She says the rest of the night was uncomfortable, though.

“You feel good that you’re dressed up, you’re sporting your jewelry,” she said. “You don’t feel secure after that. You feel like everyone’s watching you.”

Quoshena says she can’t understand why this beautiful Native American cultural symbol, bearing the official State of New Mexico gem, would be seen as a “threat” in a state-operated facility.

She can only assume it was the specific security guard who had a deeper issue with the necklace – or maybe Quoshena and her husband.

“It was given to my grandmother, and my grandmother gave it to me and that’s what makes it such a violation,” she said through tears.

Expo New Mexico, which operates Tingley Coliseum, says Live Nation sets its security guidelines at the events and brings in a security team. In this case it was Securitas. While Expo New Mexico is now working with Securitas to determine what happened, KRQE News 13 also reached out to Live Nation.

Live Nation’s website has a list of guidelines for its events that says “weapons of any kind” are not allowed, but says nothing about jewelry.

Live Nation has yet to respond to KRQE News 13’s request for comment on this incident.

Quoshena says she’d just like an apology and clarification on what is and isn’t allowed at Live Nation concerts.

When it comes to state-run events, unlike this one, Expo New Mexico says it would never direct its security to ban a necklace like that.

