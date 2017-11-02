Video shows 9th DWI arrest of Clovis halfway house founder

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The founder of a New Mexico halfway house was arrested for DWI for a ninth time, and prosecutors are worried he’s never going to learn his lesson.

Randall Pruitt is a familiar face to a lot of troubled New Mexicans. He’s the founder of a halfway house in Clovis called the God Loves Underdogs Factory, also known as the GLU factory.

“What took you so long to stop your vehicle? It took you about eight blocks to stop your vehicle,” the officer asked Pruitt during the traffic stop.

This wasn’t Randall Pruitt’s first rodeo. He was just moments away from his ninth arrest for drunken driving.

According to police reports, the 54-year old was driving about 50 mph in a 35 mph zone, driving in the wrong direction.

“When you pulled out of Yucca, you pulled all the way into the opposing lane,” the officer told Pruitt. “You were on the wrong side of the street.”

Officers then asked Pruitt if he had anything to drink. At first he said no, but his story soon changed and Pruitt admitted to drinking “a few beers.”

When officers asked if he was willing to take a breathalyzer test, Pruitt answered, “I’d really rather not.”

Then, Pruitt made a comment that could come back to haunt him.

“I didn’t want to drive tonight,” he said.

“You didn’t want to drive? Why did you?” the officer asked.

Pruitt shook his head no and answered, “Stupid.”

Pruitt was arrested and faces charges for aggravated DWI. He bonded out of jail Wednesday after spending a week behind bars.

It’s not clear how many of his eight previous DWI arrests led to convictions.

