UNM regents could select new president Thursday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents could select the university’s next president Thursday.
It’s been nearly a year since the former University of New Mexico President Bob Frank abruptly stepped down.
Now the regents will go into a closed session to discuss the final candidates and on the agenda is the selection of the 22nd president of UNM. Last month, the university announced the five finalists.
- Dr. David Brenner, who’s currently at the University of California.
- San Diego. Dr. Kenneth Kaushansky, from Stony Brook University in New York.
- Anny Morrobel-Sosa, a founder and president of a consulting firm.
- Charles “Chuck” Staben, currently the president of the University of Idaho.
- Garnett Stokes, from the University of Missouri.
Each of the candidates has taken part in campus visits and community forums.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Scholes Hall.
A couple months ago some school faculty pushed to keep interim president Chaouki Abdallah through Spring of 2019 but were unsuccessful.
