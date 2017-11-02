UNM regents could select new president Thursday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Board of Regents could select the university’s next president Thursday.

It’s been nearly a year since the former University of New Mexico President Bob Frank abruptly stepped down.

Now the regents will go into a closed session to discuss the final candidates and on the agenda is the selection of the 22nd president of UNM. Last month, the university announced the five finalists.

Dr. David Brenner, who’s currently at the University of California.

San Diego. Dr. Kenneth Kaushansky, from Stony Brook University in New York.

Anny Morrobel-Sosa, a founder and president of a consulting firm.

Charles “Chuck” Staben, currently the president of the University of Idaho.

Garnett Stokes, from the University of Missouri.

Each of the candidates has taken part in campus visits and community forums.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Scholes Hall.

A couple months ago some school faculty pushed to keep interim president Chaouki Abdallah through Spring of 2019 but were unsuccessful.

