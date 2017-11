ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State soccer resumed Thursday with quarterfinal action at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex. The top seed in Class 6A boys, Albuquerque High advanced after a shootout against Highland 2-1. The La Cueva Bears survived the Panthers of Gadsden 3-2 in double overtime. The Bears came back from a 2-0 deficit at the half. In Class 6A girls action top seed La Cueva advanced by outlasting Eldorado. All of the scores in highlights are in video version of this report.

