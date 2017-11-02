Santa Fe employee accused of stealing city equipment to pay off drug debt

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Santa Fe city employee is facing charges and accused of stealing city equipment to pay off a drug debt.

Anthony Garcia is accused of stealing three blowers and a trimmer from the Parks Department a year ago.

Police say he was apart of a group of employees that moved city equipment from Frenchy’s Field Park to a shed on Silver Road.

He was caught on security cameras and when police asked why he did it, Garcia said the person he owed drug money to told him instead of money he could pay them back in tools.

