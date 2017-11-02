Prescott leads Cowboys into key stretch, but without Elliott

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott started one game without Ezekiel Elliott during a remarkable rookie season for the quarterback-running back duo of the Dallas Cowboys.

Last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year played just two series in that meaningless regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the best record in the NFC already locked up. Elliott watched since there was virtually no chance of being overtaken for the NFL rushing lead.

Now Prescott is preparing for six games without Elliott, barring a late legal ruling that would again put his suspension over alleged domestic violence on hold.