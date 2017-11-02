Prescott leads Cowboys into key stretch, but without Elliott

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walk off the field after an unsuccessful two-point conversion in the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas. Barring a late legal change, Prescott is set to operate the Dallas offense for six games without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys quarterback says he will be prepared for the first separation of last year's dynamic rookie combo, starting Sunday, Nov. 5, against Kansas City.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott started one game without Ezekiel Elliott during a remarkable rookie season for the quarterback-running back duo of the Dallas Cowboys.

Last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year played just two series in that meaningless regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the best record in the NFC already locked up. Elliott watched since there was virtually no chance of being overtaken for the NFL rushing lead.

Now Prescott is preparing for six games without Elliott, barring a late legal ruling that would again put his suspension over alleged domestic violence on hold.

