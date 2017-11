BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for a 17-year-old girl.

Shara Pinder was last seen walking in the area of Calle Damiano on November 1, wearing a yellow wool coat and blue jeans.

Pinder is 5-foot-7, weighs about 190 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Bernalillo Police Department at (505) 891-7226.

