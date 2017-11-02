Officials urge public to catch fish in Estancia Park Pound as water levels drop

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Game and Fish has issued an emergency salvage order from the Estancia Park Pond.

The salvage order allows the public to harvest an unlimited amount of fish from the pond until November 10.

The salvage was requested by the Town of Estancia since one of the town’s wells that supplies the pond is out of service. Officials say fish soon may begin to die as the water levels start to drop.

Tackle regulations will be suspended during the salvage period which runs until 11:59 p.m. on November 10.  Anglers are allowed to use nets or any other means to remove the fish from the pond.

However, anyone over the age of 12 is required to have a state fishing license.

