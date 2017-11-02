November 2 Morning Rush: Bike path victims reflect diverse New York City

1. Six of the eight victims who died when a truck drove down a bike lane were foreigners. Five were from Argentina and were successful businessmen who graduated from the same school. Another was a Belgium woman who was visiting her sister and mother. The other two victims were Americans. New Yorker Nicholas Cleeves was a software engineer and Darren Drake was from New Jersey.

2. The man accused of killing eight people now faces federal terrorism charges that could bring the death penalty. Authorities say Saipov rented a flatbed truck to mow down people on a bike lane before crashing into a bus. Authorities also say he told investigators had he not struck the school bus, he planned to target Brooklyn Bridge pedestrians as well. Investigators say Saipov admitted to planning the attack for about a year.

3. Mostly sunny conditions and warm temperatures will return this afternoon. Expect high temperatures to climb well into the 60s, 70s and 80s.

4. The University of New Mexico plans to announce who will run the university. A special meeting is planned for Thursday. The five finalists include officials from the University of Idaho, the University of Missouri, the University of California San Diego, Stony Broke University and the fifth finalist has worked at the University of New York. It’s been about a year-long search since previous UNM President Bob Frank left the office.

5. The Houston Astros are waking up World Series Champions. Wednesday night they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 by a score of 5-1. It’s the Astros first ever championship and New Mexico locals Alex Bregman and Ken Giles are now a big part of history. Students and teachers from Bregman’s alma mater, Academy, all watched the big game inside the school’s theatre. Giles’ former Rio Grande High School coach says both are great role models and added that the two are now inspiring local kids.

