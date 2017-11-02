New Mexico man accused of scamming horse racing community, again

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s a convicted scam artist who sold stakes in racehorses that he didn’t even own, and he went to prison for it. Now he’s out and a New Mexico woman is blasting him on Craigslist, claiming he’s back at it.

“I’ve spoken to people that as soon as Mr. Sanchez was released from custody, he went right back at it,” said Vanessa Alexander.

Alexander is a horse racer and breeder, and a former Valencia County Sheriff’s deputy. She says Billy Sanchez hasn’t learned his lesson.

“The best in this industry have been ripped off by Mr. Sanchez,” she said.

Back in 2008, Sanchez was charged 23 times for fraud, conspiracy, and tax evasion after scamming people within the horse racing industry out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“He cold calls trainers, breeders, owners, and he pretends to be, most recently Martin Ybarra, or Jose De La Torre,” said Alexander.

Sanchez was recently released from jail after spending a year at the Sandoval County Detention Center for violating his probation from his 2008 case. Alexander says he wasted no time getting back to his bad habits.

“I’ve been at this since Thursday, and I’m approaching $100,000 and 20 victims. I think by the end of the week or the end of next week, I’m going to be able to surpass that, which is upsetting,” she said.

That’s why she created a Craigslist ad, blasting Sanchez. He eventually caught on.

“He reached out and contacted me yesterday and it was kind of a bizarre phone call,” said Alexander.

“I’m not going to lie about it, and I’m not going to lie to you. I’m going to be very frank with you. All of the money came because of my fraud,” said Billy Sanchez, during a phone conversation with Alexander.

After admitting his crimes to her, Alexander wants to make sure no one else becomes his victim.

“If it’s a voice on a telephone, that’s not the same as face to face. Cover your butt, and let’s learn from this,” she said.

The Executive Director of the New Mexico Racing Commission told KRQE News 13 they are aware of Sanchez’s recent activity. They are warning people within the horse racing community to avoid him at all costs.

All calls made to Sanchez were ignored.

