New coats are needed for kids in the town of Bernalillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Town of Bernalillo is hosting it’s annual “Share the Warmth” new coat drive for underprivileged youth.

The Town of Bernalillo is collecting new coats for the underprivileged youth of Bernalillo. Coat sizes needed range from infant to 2-XL.

Donors are asked to drop off new coats at Town Hall located at 829 Camino del Pueblo now until November 30.

If a child is in need of a coat, please contact Maria Santillan at (505) 771-7113 or stop by Town Hall for assistance.

For more information, visit the Town of Bernalillo website.

